Sherry: Invest in rain gear. Having rain gear that breathes and moves along with your body, that keeps the rain off your body can be costly but can also get you where you need to go dry and warm. I wear a pair of Gore-Tex rain boots, but if you're not able to have that, definitely you can get some rain covers. You can even just pick up a pair of wool socks that are larger than your normal foot size so you can slip that over your shoes. Wool breathes, it dries really quickly, and it keeps you really warm. So if you're not able to upgrade to rain boots or Gore-Tex shoe covers, wool socks, whether you buy them brand new or get them from your dad, you just slip them over your shoes, and you would be amazed at the difference that it makes. Warm feet means happy cyclists.