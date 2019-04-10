The Historic Columbia River Highway is one of the most iconic bike rides in Oregon, and last November, the 6 miles west of Ainsworth State Park reopened for the first time since the Eagle Creek Fire. Designed for optimal views of the Gorge, the highway passes by Multnomah and Horsetail falls, and biking is an ideal way to soak in the scenery. Getting there from Portland is easy. Just take the Marine Drive Trail out to Troutdale, where the historic highway begins (you may want to ride on the sidewalk for the mile of Troutdale roads in between Marine Drive and the highway). There is a decent ascent in the center of the route—about 900 feet up to Vista House—but it's worth it for the view, and the rest of the ride is fairly flat. Unfortunately, many of the hiking trails around Ainsworth's campgrounds are still closed from the fire, but there is plenty more exploring by bike to do along the Columbia River Highway if you're feeling restless at your base camp.