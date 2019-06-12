How a Classified Ad in an Underground Newspaper Ignited Portland's LGBTQ Rights Movement

Shepherd: The woman I was seeing at the time was extremely closeted. She said, "I can't have you coming out publicly. It would ruin me professionally." I walked the edge of the closet door, as it were, for a really long time, like months and months and months. So when Portland had its first Pride celebration, I wanted to participate. I'd written a couple of little gay rights ditties, so I played them on my accordion and sang my little songs. And it was so empowering just being with a bunch of gay people and doing that. But the irony—and so symbolic of the time—was, as I was doing that, my partner was riding around the block in her car, so that the minute I was done, I jumped into the car and she drove me off back into the closet.