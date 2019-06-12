In Rural Oregon, Pride Organizers Are Fighting For Recognition—From Their Hometowns and the LGBTQ Community at Large

"I think people who aren't from more rural areas don't realize that it's not necessarily outright homophobia that we have to deal with so much as just feeling invisible," says the president of the Mountain Queers club at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, who goes by C. "We've got queer people, of course, but the sort of thing that Mountain Queers is doing where we're just out there, not being subtle, celebrating our existence, is something you don't really see in Eastern Oregon much, and that's why we're doing it."