It’s the dream of every kid obsessed with flying: owning a hangar filled with a personal collection of airplanes. Jack Erickson turned that fantasy into reality by founding the Erickson Aircraft Collection (2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras, 541-460-5065, ericksoncollection.com) in 1983. The museum boasts more than 20 planes, many of them designed for military action, like bombers and biplanes. Seeing that many warbirds up close is pretty cool, but the fact that nearly all of them are still in flying condition is even more amazing. A team of mechanics works on the aircraft right there on the display room floor, giving you the opportunity to grill them with questions. Sign up for the “Soaring With the Warbirds” membership program for a chance to ride in one of the World War II-era planes pretty much anywhere your heart desires within a 20-minute time limit.