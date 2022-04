PDX Magic Jam returned to the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel on March 25-27, which drew magicians from across the country for a weekend of learning and camaraderie. Illusionists at all levels—from hobbyists to pros—attended close-up card work shows, lectures on magic theory, and stage performances to keep up with the latest developments in their craft.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 PDX Magic Jam (Chris Nesseth)