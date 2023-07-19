Laurie + Mary Jane Has the Best Edibles Made by an Actual Weed Icon

By Brianna Wheeler

Laurie Wolf was already a weed legend well before launching Laurie + Mary Jane, one of Oregon’s most popular cannabis edibles companies. Wolf spent years as a recipe writer for legacy cannabis publications like High Times and Dope, has published multiple cannabis lifestyle books, and even blessed the city with a foodie guide that features a whole chapter on brunch. And as if all those laurels weren’t enough, she launched her own line of edibles, Laurie + Mary Jane, with her daughter-in-law Mary, in 2014.

Laurie + Mary Jane’s edibles stand apart from most of their shelfmates for a very simple reason: Rather than cutting corners by using cheapo isolates, the company makes products with full-spectrum coconut oil. That means these edibles are true culinary treasures that taste like they came from a bakery—something both pothead foodies and cheap-high chasers can appreciate.

