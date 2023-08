Bagel lovers gathered Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education to eat their way through a variety of ring-shaped breads from the city’s finest producers.

Jacob & Sons Portland Bagel-Off (Michael Raines)

Jacob & Sons Deli organized its first-ever Portland Bagel-Off, which allowed attendees to cast their votes alongside a panel of guest judges.

In the end, Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels took home the people’s choice award while Bentley’s Bagels received top honors from the adjudicating committee.

