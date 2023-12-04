Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Welcome Winter With a Gay-La

They greeted attendees with a visually stunning lineup of the most colorful habits and veils in town.

By Andi Prewitt and Brian Burk

The Portland chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence kicked off the coldest season of the year a bit early with their Winter Gay-la, a celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community on Dec. 2 at McMenamins Mission Theater.

In addition to a visually stunning lineup of the most colorful habits and veils in town, popular local performers, including Poison Waters, Miss Gay Oregon, and the Portland Lesbian Choir, also took the stage. Proceeds will go to the Sisters Grants Fund, which supports area nonprofits.

