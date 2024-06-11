National Neon Sign Museum

200 East 3rd St., The Dalles, 541- 370-2242, nationalneonsignmuseum.org. 10 am–5 pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday (check the website for other hours). Adults $10, seniors $8, students and children 6 and older $5, 5 and under free.

Few things are more appealing than a person with a passion. You’ll find one in David Benko, who’s been obsessed with neon since the age of eight. He’s turned that interest into a surprisingly fascinating museum, located in the heart of The Dalles’ historic downtown district. Benko makes a strong case that neon was instrumental in expanding American city nightlife. With remarkable enthusiasm, he shares his vast collection of neon advertising signage and artifacts, including many you can’t see anywhere else in the world. Benko is also the new steward of the Jantzen Beach Carousel, which he plans to restore, refurbish and put back into use as soon as he can raise the funds. He’s targeting 2028, the carousel’s 100th birthday, and if anyone can do it, he can. In 2022, he oversaw a massive expansion of The Dalles’ downtown mural collection, organizing 350 “Wall Dogs” who came from around the world to paint 18 murals in four days.

Don’t miss: The second-floor ballroom has been transformed into a neon-lit small-town downtown with storefronts that feel like stepping into a scene from American Graffiti.

Will kids like it? If they’re like David Benko, this could be the beginning of a wonderful relationship with neon. Otherwise, they’ll be glad the museum is small. Picking up a mural map at the museum’s front desk and making a game to find them all would probably hold more appeal.

