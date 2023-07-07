Double Mountain Brewery Opens Its Third Location This Weekend

Double Mountain fans now have a third source for the brewery’s famed thin-crust pizzas and Hop Lion IPA fresh from the tap.

The Hood River-founded business will officially open its Overlook neighborhood location Saturday, July 8, following several days of media and industry preview services.

The pub, located at 1700 N Killingsworth St., used to house a Lucky Labrador Brewing, which pulled the plug on the underperforming outlet in December 2022. The company cited blows to the restaurant and bar industry during the pandemic as reasons for the closure.

However, Double Mountain is confident in its ability to attract customers to the same space, citing the neighborhood’s more than 6,000 residents when it announced it would take over the building in a press release this past spring.

Double Mountain Overlook Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The 4,600-square-foot taproom is like a warm and welcoming den that you could easily hunker down in for hours—particularly during a drizzly fall or winter day. There are wide wooden booths and cabinetry, a tin-stamped roof and a delightful collection of vintage beer memorabilia, including a Schlitz sign advertising “Cold Beer” and a Blitz Weinhard wall mural. In all, there are three separate rooms and 20 taps that will pour Double Mountain’s greatest hits (Vaporizer, Hop Lava), unfiltered and aged beers, ciders and housemade sodas.

Double Mountain Overlook Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The food menu is the same as those at both the Hood River flagship and the Woodstock spinoff, which opened in 2016. That means you can expect those New Haven-style pies that beer lovers have made pilgrimages to the Gorge for. The current special is the Colorado pork with a sprinkling of cilantro and crumbly Juanita’s tortilla chips, and come late summer the glorious heirloom tomato pie will make an appearance. Beyond pizza, there are appetizers like a mezze platter, a meatball trio and salads, as well as a solid lineup of sandwiches.

The Overlook taproom will be open 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.

Double Mountain Overlook Photo by Andi Prewitt.