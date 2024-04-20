Newest Stumptown Roaster Café Location Opens on April 20 as “Love Letter” to Downtown Portland

Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ newest café opens in downtown Portland on April 20. Downtown Portland’s third Stumptown café, after the Ace Hotel lobby shop and the flagship location which opened over 20 years ago, is on Southwest 11th Avenue and Washington Street on the ground floor of the 11W building.

The new Stumptown was designed by Portland firms Studio Butch and Green Rabbet Builders Design with a so-called “Japandi” aesthetic, inspired by blending Japanese wabi-sabi and Scandinavian hygge design principles. Expect warm woods and lighting fixtures inspired by bento boxes, among other features. Fabrication company SGK created a kintsugi centerpiece work of art for the new Stumptown, breaking a map of Portland and fusing it back together by lacquering the cracks with gold.

“This piece is an intentional cornerstone of the new café, meant to nod to Portland’s perseverance over the past decade, supported by the surrounding community of businesses and artisans that remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to this incredible city,” Stumptown shared in a written statement.

The first 50 customers to visit the new café will score a coveted swag bag, a free drink, and the chance to win raffle prizes, like a tour of Stumptown’s Southeast Portland roastery, an espresso class with one of the company’s coffee educators, or free coffee and branded gear.

Opening festivities carry into the week, with a neighborhood trash cleanup event planned for Sunday, April 21. The neighborhood’s monthly “West End Wednesdays” party (think the Pearl District’s First Thursday art crawl, but on the last Wednesday instead) will feature non-alcoholic coffee-based cocktails crafted by mixologist Jim Meehan.

What is an N/A espresso martini made with cold brew? You’ll have to stop by to find out.

GO: 1140 SW Washington, Suite 103, stumptowncoffee.com. 6:30 am–5 pm, Monday–Wednesday, 7 am–5 pm Thursday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm Saturday, 7 am–5 pm Sunday.