Classic Ice Creams Return as Salt & Straw Unlocks Its “Flavor Vault”

Salt & Straw, which is celebrating its Celebrates 12-year anniversary on April 22, is unlocking its “flavor vault,” bringing back dormant flavors like black olive brittle and goat cheese on Friday, March 31.

“Honoring its key milestones and culinary innovations, Salt & Straw’s vault series invites guests to look back at boundary-pushing flavors and to consider the wonder of what lies ahead,” the company stated in a press release, adding that the flavors would include “sea salt with caramel ribbons, chocolate gooey brownie, strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, pear and blue cheese and cinnamon snickerdoodle.”

Other flavors making a comeback are honey marshmallow rocky road, sweet corn and waffle cones, strawberry cilantro lime cheesecake, and mango habanero IPA sorbet (which debuted on the opening menu of Salt & Straw’s Miami scoop shops and uses an IPA from Wynwood Brewing, Miami’s first craft brewery).

All of the returning flavors can be served as scoops, or in pints and milkshakes. They will also be available for shipping in the company’s “Pints of the Month” pack or “Pick Your Pints” bundle.

Salt & Straw, which was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, currently has three scoop shops in Portland, one in Lake Oswego and one in Eugene, with a new shop recently opened in Beaverton (as well as three in the Seattle area).

More information about the vault series is available at www.saltandstraw.com.