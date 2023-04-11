Rally Pizza’s Owners Are Transforming the Lucky Horseshoe Lounge Into an Italian-Inspired Bar

Less than a month after Rally Pizza was revived inside a Vancouver, Wash., brewery, the brand’s owners have announced they’re taking over the Lucky Horseshoe Lounge on the other side of the Willamette River.

Shan Wickham and Alan Maniscalco are renovating the intimate space at 2524 SE Clinton St., which essentially doubles as the pre- and postgame bar for the Clinton Street Theater. The Oregonian first reported the development. The couple are swapping out the venue’s quasi-Western theme in order to build an Italian-inspired cocktail lounge. However, the new owners don’t plan on changing the name since the horseshoe is a popular Italian good luck charm.

The food menu will reflect Maniscalco’s Italian American upbringing, and include snacklike dishes like polpettine (little fried meatballs), fried chickpeas, Calabrian chile eggs diavolo, and various small salads and vegetables from local farms. Larger items include slider-sized sandwiches (meatball sub, hot ham and cheese) and pasta. One of Maniscalco’s childhood favorites, spaghettini fritti—fried noodles in cheese and a spicy, garlicky marinara—will also be available.

Lucky Horseshoe Lounge

You can expect an Italian-focused beverage program as well, with drinks featuring Italian vermouths, liqueurs and amari. Classic cocktails, Italian wine, and local beer and cider round up the selection.

For Rally Pizza fans who miss the desserts, which didn’t make the transition over to Victor-23 Brewing when the restaurant resurfaced in March, you’ll find some sweets at Lucky Horseshoe. Wickham, the pastry chef responsible for Rally’s cross-the-Willamette-worthy frozen custard, has developed a handful of Italian-influenced desserts for the bar. That includes a fancy sundae with pizzelles, Italian doughnut holes glazed with honey and topped with rainbow sprinkles, and Italian flag cookies.

Lucky Horseshoe Lounge Fancy sundae with pizzelle

“After more than two decades working bakers’ hours, late nights, and every shift in between, Alan and I wanted to open a cozy spot where industry people can come after work and relax with a cocktail, some tasty snacks, and much-needed vegetables,” Wickham stated in a press release. “We’re looking forward to seeing our friends and neighbors come through after a shift or on their day off.”

When construction is complete later this month, Lucky Horseshoe will be open 3-11 pm Thursday, 3 pm-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 3-10 pm Sunday and Monday. You’ll be able to order dishes to go, including inside the Clinton, which allows outside food.

Related: Rally Pizza Will Live Again Inside a D.B. Cooper-Themed Brewery