Urban Restaurant Group Opens Its Third Brix Tavern in Keizer

The Brix Tavern takeover continues its southward expansion.

Urban Restaurant Group (Bartini, Carlita’s, Swine) has opened a third spinoff of the Pearl District restaurant inside Keizer Station—the shopping plaza just off of Interstate 5 best known for its In-N-Out Burger, which opened in 2019 yet still always seems to have an epic line of cars snaking out of its drive-thru.

The space Brix occupies used to house Bargarten Bavarian Social Haus—the last Oregon eatery in the Gustav’s family before it closed sometime during the last year (the Beaverton location shuttered in June 2022).

The Keizer Brix, which began serving customers on June 22, is the latest property to open under the Urban Restaurant Group umbrella. A second Brix took over Hayden’s Grill, a Tualatin dining staple located next to the city’s human-made lake, last year. The original team was asked to stay on as employees under the new owners.

And in August 2021, the company opened Metropolitan Tavern on the sixth floor of Hotel Eastlund—formerly home to Altabira—in August 2021. Three other operations were also scheduled to land in Eugene last year.

The newest Brix currently offers dinner and happy hour, but will add lunch starting Monday, June 26 and weeknd brunch on Saturday, July 1.