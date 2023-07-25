Bethany’s Table Restaurant Has Reopened Following a $500,000 Remodel

The Bethany neighborhood may not have a reputation as a dining hot spot. However, a long-standing restaurant that recently underwent a half-a-million dollar remodel may bring more diners to this fairly quiet slice of unincorporated Washington County.

Bethany’s Table, which has been serving European-style cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients for 15 years, reopened at 15325 NW Central Drive inside the Bethany Village shopping mall with more space and new features.

The restaurant gained 1,000 square feet (3,500 vs. 2,500) and can now accommodate 80 guests, up from 65. Past customers will also likely notice the new 10-seat walnut bar, which has English pub vibes, and while not visible to diners, they’ll certainly benefit from the fully remodeled kitchen. The cooking area now has more burners, a bigger bakery and a new commercial Italian pasta cooker.

Bethany's Table Photo courtesy of Bethany's Table.

Bethany’s Table also added a climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 1,200 bottles, which will eventually be joined by an even larger vino vault: Its planned capacity is 10,000 vessels.

The expansion additionally provided room for The Marketplace, a pandemic-born stopgap to keep money coming in when indoor dining was prohibited. The operation, run out of the Bethany’s Table kitchen, began selling ready-to-cook meals, a concept that proved to be so popular it outlasted lockdown orders.

The Marketspace is now truly that—a small grocer with grab-and-go items, house-made stocks, freshly baked bread, pasta and gifts like cheese boards made of reclaimed wood. You can also still buy meals to prepare at home like steak-and-mushroom pot pie, coq au vin and chicken cordon bleu.

Bethany's Table. Photo courtesy of Bethany's Table.

“We are so fortunate to be able to complete our vision for the restaurant,” Bethany’s Table owner and chef Janet O’Connor stated in a press release. “It has been a journey from our beginning during the Great Recession. All of our children have worked here, two of them still do. After 15 years we have many customers who have become friends and whose children have worked here. The efficiencies we gain by remodeling the kitchen and the experience we enhance with the addition of a full bar and wine cellar will take us to the next level and put greater focus on our European-style cuisine and genuine hospitality.”

In all, the $500,000 renovation took a little less than a year to complete.

Bethany’s Table is open for lunch 11:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday through Friday and serves dinner from 5 pm to close Monday through Saturday. The Marketplace opens 11:30 am Tuesday through Friday and 4 pm on Monday.