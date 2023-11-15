Salted Honey Pie Is the Star of Lauretta Jean’s

The quaint and warming space of Lauretta Jean’s—finally open after being closed off throughout the pandemic and beyond—feels like it could be the set of a Wes Anderson movie, at once whimsical and carefully decorated. If you’re dreaming of what a perfect bakery looks like, Lauretta Jean’s is likely what comes to mind, but it’s more than just a beautiful façade. Step inside and you’ll encounter perfection across a menu that includes stunning cakes, cookies, pastries and, of course, pies. The star of the show in that category is the Salted Honey Pie. Delicately forking your way into its pillowy, custardy interior is a blissful experience that sets your dopamine receptors aflame as you ingest what is very likely the best piece of pie you have ever had in your life. With a bright yellow color that practically glows with divine joy, the pure honey sweetness brings a level of infatuation that makes you feel like Winnie the Pooh as you revel in each precious bite (plus, the generous sprinkling of sea salt adorning the top of each slice makes the sweetness pop in a way that feels like dazzling technicolor for the senses). Pie crust is a critical yet often overlooked piece of the pie equation, and the part of the slice where the honey custard meets the crust may be the most rewarding bite of all, allowing sensual sweetness to interact with a flaky, buttery, and ever-so-crunchy crust. Eat a slice of salted honey pie and try not to walk around with a goofy smile the rest of the day…I dare you.

3402 SE Division St., 503-235-3119, laurettajeans.com. 11 am-9 pm Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday; 9 am-9 pm Sunday. $6.50.