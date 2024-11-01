Midtown Beer Garden Rolling into Rainy Season with Cultural Programming

With rainy season in full swing, food carts have to get a little creative to keep up foot traffic. To that end, the Midtown Beer Garden has planned a series of cultural events to explore the diverse culinary traditions available at their pod.

The events are an effort to bring business to the approximately 25 vendors at Midtown Beer Garden during the colder weather and to utilize our space for community building, according to event organizers. (They do have heated tents to warm you from the outside, and a central beer cart by Fracture Brewing to warm you from the inside.)

Three cultural experiences are planned for this weekend and beyond:

-Chinese Feast and Dumpling Making. Chef Zoey Yu of the food cart Great Tang is putting on an eight-course pop up dinner inspired by Chinese New Year traditions. The dinner includes a dumpling-making workshop by the chef. Diners will get to take home their handmade dumplings themselves to cook at home. 6-8 pm Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tickets available here. $75.

-Día de los Muertos Altar. Visitors are invited to bring photos or mementos of their departed to contribute to the community altar, which will be on view through Nov. 2. Special snacks and face painting for children Nov. 1 and 2. Free.

-Boodle Fight! Pop Up Dinner, a communal dining event for sampling a variety of Filipino dishes. The menu includes adobo, pancit, seafood, lechon, appetizers and dessert. Drinks provided by Fracture Brewing. 6-8:30 pm, Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets available here. $75.

Midtown Beer Garden by Expensify, 431 SW Harvey Milk St. https://we.are.expensify.com/midtown-beer-garden. Open daily 9 am-9 pm.