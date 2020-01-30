But Causal Loop is not easy listening or mere background noise. Quartez's arrangements compel you to stay focused. "Helix," Causal Loop's first single, is on the lighter end of the spectrum, thanks to trickling chimes, windy textures and otherworldly echoes. Other songs, like "Rumble" and "Rise," are on the darker end, using grittier, heavier sounds to build tension, as though gearing up to face one's fears.