Shows of the Week: Gwar (and Their Bodily Fluids) are Coming to the Roseland

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30:

Gwar is either a gang of barbaric alien warriors hell-bent on conquering Earth or the greatest shock-rock band since Kiss. But whereas Gene Simmons simply spat blood, Gwar sprays their entire audience in various viscous substances while dressed like the mutant spawn of Orcs and monster trucks. Though the band had a brief moment of mainstream notoriety in the ‘90s, their home is in clubs like the Roseland, where the crowd is like fish in a barrel for their barrage of bodily fluids. Bring a change of clothes. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 7 pm. $30. All ages.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1:

The Comet Is Coming leader Shabaka Hutchings might be the brightest young talent in a London jazz scene that’s proven one of the world’s most fertile. On the Comet’s new album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, the saxophonist dives into a corner of U.K. musical history rarely explored in jazz: rave music, for which the band’s unconventional keyboard-drums rhythm section is perfectly suited. If you think you know what to expect from a jazz concert, see the Comet and have your preconceptions obliterated. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7 pm. $30. All ages.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4:

Melt-Banana has been twisting punk and metal into unrecognizable shapes for 30 years, centered on singer Yasuko Onuki’s bizarre avian chirps and shrieks and Ichiro Agata’s guitar histrionics (he was wearing a surgical mask as a prop long before COVID). Though they’ve adopted avant-metal weirdos like Primus, Mr. Bungle and the Melvins as tourmates, the prankish streak of those bands is supplanted in Melt-Banana’s work by an air of inexplicability: Where do they even get the idea for this shit? Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+.