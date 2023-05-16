Shows of the Week: There’s Nowhere to Hide From Cheekface’s Dystopian Unease

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

L.A.’s Cheekface lives at the extreme of hyperreferential, hyperrelatable songwriting in the 21st century. Listening to one of their songs can be like scrolling through someone’s Twitter page, or hearing Fear of Music-era David Byrne transplanted to the world of ivermectin and rainbow bagels, or maybe Devo mixed with Das Racist. Singer-songwriter Greg Katz requests no reverb and no echo on his voice live, so there’s nowhere for the crowd to hide from his all-consuming, dystopian unease and paranoia. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $16. 21+.

The three albums Mr. Bungle put out in the ‘90s represent some of the furthest-out and most eclectic rock music ever made, pivoting from death metal to free jazz to Beach Boys fantasias often within seconds—but for their reunion, Mike Patton and crew have returned to the trashy thrash metal they played in their earliest days. Joining them on their “Geek Show Tour” are The Melvins, the prolific and forever-questing band at the center of heavy metal’s avant-garde, and married art-metal duo Spotlights. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $55. All ages.

Yves Tumor is one of the last great scenery-chewing glam-rock stars, a demonic and magisterial figure whose shows with “Its Band” are a long way removed from the abstract sound collages they made in their early days as a semi-anonymous noisenik. Far from compromising their sound or “selling out,” Tumor’s move toward traditional rock songwriting has given them the chance to bring their outré instincts to music that could feasibly sell out a midsized venue like the Roseland—so snatch up a ticket fast. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $39.50. All ages.