The Oregon Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees, who will be honored at a concert and ceremony scheduled to take place 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Aladdin Theater.

A full list of the inductees is available here. To be eligible, an artist must have been born in Oregon and worked professionally in the music industry for at least 20 years (or have worked in the industry for 20 years after moving to Oregon)

Among those being honored are bass players Fred Chalenor and Dave Kahl, pianist Gordon Lee, ‘80s rock ensemble the Miracle Workers, songwriter Luther Russell, Team Dresch and The Shins. Meanwhile, country group The Delines are scoring two major awards: Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for The Sea Drift).

“We’d love to thank everyone at Oregon Music Hall of Fame for making The Delines the band of the year and THE SEA DRIFT album of the year!” the group said in a statement on their Facebook page. “What an honor.”

Master of ceremonies Tony Starlight will preside over an evening that will feature performances by The Delines, Russell, Team Dresch, Andy Stokes and Cool’R. And guitars autographed by Patti Smith, Fleet Foxes, and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age will be auctioned off (proceeds will help support OMHOF’s music in the schools’ program and scholarships).

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. VIP tickets go for $100 and include prime seating, admission to an after party and a signed poster silk-screened by Gary Houston.