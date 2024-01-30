Shows of the Week: Celebrate Blue Note Records’ 85th Anniversary at Revolution Hall

FRIDAY, FEB. 2:

Blue Note Records is one of the most prestigious and respected labels in jazz history, and its influence remains strong in the 21st century. Among Blue Note’s younger acolytes are producer-arranger Adrian Younge and hip-hop producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad, who founded the Jazz Is Dead label and production company and have put together a killer jazz band to celebrate the label’s 85th anniversary, featuring luminaries like pianist Gerald Clayton, vibraphonist Joel Ross, and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 6:30 and 9:30 pm. $30. 21+.

SUNDAY, FEB. 4:

Slick Rick is one of the most iconic figures of hip-hop’s golden age. This eyepatch-wearing, chain-bedazzled eccentric, with a voice like a Dickensian urchin and a presence like a peacock at the height of mating season, might seem to strike an odd figure within the hip-hop pantheon—and yet his keen storytelling instincts and nonchalant flow are still integral to East Coast rap, from the pop baubles of Nicki Minaj (he’s the “guy with the thing on his eye” in “Super Bass”) to the grim visions of Griselda. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St. 8 pm. $33. 21+.

TUESDAY, FEB. 6:

The long-running North Carolina band Superchunk isn’t quite a household name, but you’d be hard-pressed to find an indie-rock band more fiercely beloved, especially with listeners whose tastes pivot toward the faster, more overdriven end of the subgenre. As luck would have it, this describes a lot of young fans and artists in Portland, a city that’s long been a mecca for loud guitar rock and is in the middle of a formidable explosion in its music scene. Support comes from Fucked Up, one of punk’s most ambitious bands. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $30. All ages.