Federale’s Collin Hegna Has Recovered Three of His Guitars That Were Stolen

After a devastating theft that deprived Federale’s Collin Hegna of $12,000 worth of instruments and equipment, the artist has recovered some of the stolen goods, including three guitars.

“I am VERY grateful to all of the folks on here who have sleuthed, donated, and generally sent kind and thoughtful messages,” Hegna said in a statement. “Let me tell you...I feel the LOVE.”

Among the items Hegna recovered are his Harmony, Gibson and Fender guitars. One appeared on the online marketplace OfferUp, and Hegna says two anonymous tipsters reached out to Hegna about the stolen gear.

“It’s a pretty long story that I’m not going to go into detail about here, but the end result is that I was able to recover some of my items,” Hegna said, declining to elaborate further.

Among the items Hegna is still missing is his studio computer, which he says has up to 20 years of files stored. Since the burglary was discovered Feb. 26, he has avoided working at his usual studio in the Central Eastside Industrial District.

Despite the items still missing, Hegna is clearly overjoyed to be reunited with the three guitars.

“Took this old fella for a spin yesterday,” he wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him rocking out on one of the returned instruments. “Damn. I’m so glad I have this guitar back.”

Hear Hegna’s guitar in full swing when Federale takes the stage at Star Theater on April 5 (find tickets here).