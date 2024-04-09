Shows of the Week: Matmos’ “Return to Archive” Takes on Sounds of Insect Wings and Human Bowels

Sunday, April 14

Matmos has made it their mission to make electro-acoustic music funky and fun. For their new album, Return to Archive, Drew Daniel and M.C. Schmidt plundered the Smithsonian Folkways library for nonmusical samples from beating insect wings to the rumbling of the human bowels, which they transformed into beguiling electronic compositions. And those aren’t even their most bizarre experiments; one early track features amplified nerve activity from a crayfish. Virtua at Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

Wednesday, April 17

A lot fewer people would be saying rock is dead if the radio played bands like Sheer Mag more often. Equipped with screaming Thin Lizzy-style lead guitars and an irrepressible frontwoman in Christina Halladay, the four-piece emerged nearly fully formed from the Philly rock underground on a series of acclaimed EPs in the mid-2010s. They’ve since signed with Jack White’s Third Man label for their new album, Playing Favorites, one of their stickiest, sweetest and best releases yet. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $18. 21+.

Thursday, April 18

Daniel Lopatin’s résumé includes inventing vaporwave, scoring the Adam Sandler nail-biter Uncut Gems, and serving as musical director of the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show. That’d be enough to make most musicians coast on their laurels, but the Oneohtrix Point Never mastermind continues to push his sound further into avant-garde extremes. His newest release, Again, sometimes resembles a ‘70s Yes album as replicated by a malfunctioning laptop. Few artists so fearlessly experimental have succeeded at enrapturing such a large audience, so snag a ticket to his Wonder Ballroom gig before it sells out. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7 pm. $35. 21+.