The Lullaby Project Comes to Alberta Rose Theatre

Insomniacs, your perfect nightlife event has arrived: a full night of soothing music with live Oregon Symphony accompaniment right before bedtime.

On May 14, Alberta Rose Theatre will host the Lullaby Project, a night of 10 original songs written by local parents to their children. The backstories make them even more poignant.

The project is a collaboration between the Oregon Symphony and Path Home, a Southeast Portland shelter and nonprofit that serves families experiencing homelessness. Brandi Tuck, executive director of Path Home, has been involved with the Lullaby Project for six years and says it’s her favorite thing she’s done in her 17 years at the helm of the organization.

“The songs are absolutely beautiful,” Tuck says. “They’re not, ‘Oh, ha-ha, that’s a sweet thing.’ They’re really good. I will listen to them in my car, they’re so good. And they’re so unique.”

Last year’s lullaby, “Never Forget,” was written by a mother named Amber along with songwriter Bre Gregg. Over a lush, layered arrangement of piano and strings, Gregg’s powerful vocals sing: “When you first came, I was just a child/Still learning me I was running wild/Once I saw you the world stood still/I loved you then and I always will”

This year, the process began in March with a six-hour creative session of 10 parents staying at the Path Home Family Village Shelter, paired with 10 local singer-songwriters. The musicians asked the parents questions such as: What activities do you like to do with your child? What makes you laugh? What are your hopes and dreams for them? What message would you like to tell them?

The musician writes song lyrics with the parent based on the interview and then about a half-dozen Oregon Symphony musicians start putting music to the words. Instruments include viola, flute, bass, oboe, cello and violin. The symphony then professionally records each lullaby and, finally, the songs are presented to the public with a concert. Since many of the children who inspired the songs attend the concert, Tuck describes it as a family-friendly “dancing in the aisles” type of event.

“We’re proud to be part of the Lullaby Project, which offers a collaborative platform for families experiencing houselessness and skilled singer-songwriters to discover firsthand the transformative power of music and its ability to transcend barriers to create intimate moments of beauty and human connection,” says Isaac Thompson, president and CEO of Oregon Symphony.

The Lullaby Project uses a curriculum originally developed by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

“Even the 4-year-olds, they know the words to their song,” Tuck says. “They know their parent is writing a song for them, and they feel so special that they are getting this.”

The Lullaby Project Community Concert is at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 6:30 pm Tuesday, May 14. $10.