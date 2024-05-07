Shows of the Week: Com Truise Strikes a Pitch-Perfect Balance Between Cheese and Brilliance

Friday, May 10

Com Truise is a pioneer of synthwave, the electronic subgenre that distills the aesthetic of ‘80s action cinema (and modern-day imitators like Drive) into pounding cyber-disco that practically demands to be listened to on neon-lit night drives. Like the best John Carpenter and Michael Mann films, Truise’s songs strike a pitch-perfect balance between cheese and brilliance, and even in a zeitgeist choked with ‘80s nostalgia, Truise’s music distinguishes itself with its sound design and sheer propulsive momentum. Truise returns to The Get Down this Friday for a DJ set. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 9 pm. $26. 21+.

Sunday, May 12

Ilyas Ahmed is one of Portland’s most eclectic guitarists, as gifted at the psychedelic miasmas he makes solo as the ripping guitar leads he brought to local post-rock greats Grails’ Anches en Maat last year. The Pakistani-born guitarist sits at the center of Portland’s experimental music ecosystem, and his headlining show at Holocene is a who’s who of this scene, with support from Golden Retriever’s Jonathan Sielaff, local ambient artist Patricia Wolf, and DJ The Garbage Man—aka Grouper’s Liz Harris, with whom Ahmed has had a fruitful collaborative relationship. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $13. 21+.

Tuesday, May 14

If you’ve spent any time at basement punk shows, you’ve probably seen at least a few Pardoner shirts, and no wonder. The Bay Area band has spent the past decade winning fans on the West Coast and beyond thanks to a prolific touring schedule and a style of indie rock that genuinely rocks, bursting with crackling guitar leads and whiplash tempo changes. The band’s 2023 album Peace Loving People does a great job of bottling this breakneck energy, but seeing them live does a lot to explain why their logo is as iconic in some circles as the Black Flag bars. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $15. 21+.