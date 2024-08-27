Blitzen Trapper Headlining Free Concert for Jupiter Hotel’s 20th Anniversary

Blitzen Trapper will headline a free concert at the Jupiter on Sept. 28 as part of a block party celebrating the hotel’s 20th anniversary. The party will last 1–6:30 pm and take over the Jupiter campus, plus parts of Southeast 9th Street. In addition to Portland-based folk rock band Blitzen Trapper, there will be additional musical performances from Pura Vida, Blossom, DJ Anjali and MAITA throughout the day. Blitzen Trapper will perform their set from 5-6 pm.

“Portland has always been a place where you have to dig a little deeper to find its treasures. At the Jupiter, we have made it our mission to seek these out and expose our guests to the myriad of joy to be found here,” said Kelsey Bunker, owner of Jupiter Original and NEXT, in a statement.

Food and drink for sale will include MidCity SmashedBurger and Straightaway Cocktails. Cocktail bar Hey Love will serve brunch starting at 10 am. Shoppers can head to the second floor of Jupiter NEXT for the Let’s Be Friends BIPOC market, which will feature over 30 artists. The nonprofit p:ear will be selling prints and youth art at the event as well.

Jupiter Original opened in inner Southeast in 2004 and immediately became a hipster hub with its 81-room, stylishly converted motor lodge and sleek on-site music venue, the Doug Fir Lounge. The Doug Fir closed its East Burnside location last year in order to move to the former Le Bistro Montage space at 301 SE Morrison Street. The move has been plagued by permitting issues and the venue will remain quiet until the projected opening date of summer 2025.

In 2018, the Jupiter expanded to Jupiter NEXT, bringing the total rooms to 148 across both properties. During early days of the COVID pandemic, the Jupiter worked with Multnomah County to provide shelter for the homeless.

GO: Jupiter Hotel 20th Anniversary concert and block party, 800 East Burnside Street. 503-230-9200, jupiterhotel.com. 1-6:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 28. Free.