Shows of the Week: Twistur’s Guitar-Centric Sound Defines Portland’s Crop of Young Bands

Friday, July 5

Twistur epitomizes the guitar-centric but musically omnivorous sound that defines Portland’s crop of young bands, blending Pacific Northwest grunge with influences from post-rock and bizarre underground internet music. Following the release of their album Blend into new, the trio is kicking off a 20-stop tour with alternating support from fellow local rock bands Common Girl and Rhododendron—both of whom will appear at their tour kickoff show at Crystal Ballroom alongside the rising local slowcore band Jousting. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $12. All ages.

Wednesday, July 10

Machinedrum’s M.O. is right there in his name. The North Carolina producer creates some of the crispest, sharpest drums in the industry, and it’s been true from his early days as a teen beatmaking prodigy through a formidable 2010s run that found him integrating U.K. club music and Chicago footwork into his sound. His new album, 3FOR82, is his most collaborative work yet, integrating his mastery of club music with his hip-hop origins and featuring collaborations with rappers like Mick Jenkins and deem spencer. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $25. 21+.

Wednesday, July 10

Few rappers are as good at YG at adapting the laid-back pleasures of West Coast G-funk to suit their formidable ambitions; perhaps his only competition in that field is Kendrick Lamar, who recruited YG’s producer Mustard to craft his vitriolic hit “Not Like Us.” YG’s 2014 album My Krazy Life is one of rap’s great autobiographical song suites, but the Compton rapper’s defining contribution to pop culture may be “FDT,” the fierce and funny anti-Trump anthem from 2016 whose initials stand for exactly what you think. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $55. All ages.