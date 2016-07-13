The great thing about our bike-share system, though, is that the bikes don't have to be on that dock. The bikes are the smart component. In other cities, where it's really a problem when people lock up their bikes to the bike share dock, it's because the docks are the smart part of it, so the bikes have to go into that dock to get its computer synced up and all that. All of our logistics and technology are on the bike, but we still don't want people locking their bikes to the bike-share dock.