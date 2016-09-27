“Tonight, some of the most vulnerable children in the state of Oregon will sleep on temporary cots in state offices; in hotel rooms; in hospitals, despite being cleared for discharge; or in juvenile detention facilities, despite the absence of any criminal charge against them. Some may have spent the day sitting in a DHS office, missing school,” the lawsuit says.

“These are children over whom the state has custody. Some are as young as two years old; many are children with disabilities; all have experienced trauma. The state has removed these children from their homes despite not having any home to move them to. As experts in the field agree, the state’s practice of rendering foster children functionally homeless is unconscionable. It is also unlawful.”