More than two years ago, WW looked at the people shaping Oregon's recreational weed market ("The Faces of Cannabis," WW, Oct. 14, 2015). This week, we again examine the state of the industry—which has been shaken by an oversupply of bud and plunging wholesale prices. Also in this we look at the new leaders in recreational weed. In this story, we examine the biggest trend reordering pot: out-of-state investors buying an increasingly large share of the market.