Dave Roy: We plant in February to March of each year, and this last year, we lost probably 90 percent of our seedlings. They just didn't survive because it was too dry and then too hot in the summer. We've been noticing some heat stress on some of the bigger trees as well, which usually doesn't happen because they are down quite a bit farther into the soil. That means the dry is going down farther and farther, affecting more of the root.