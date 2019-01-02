1.3 million pounds is a lot of pot. How much?

If all or most of the 1.3 million pounds consisted of dry flower ready to smoke:

It would fill 589,670,081 1-gram pre-rolls.

It would weigh the same as 359 2019 Subaru Outbacks.

It would take Oregon smokers 7.8 years to smoke it all, if Oregonians continued to purchase legal weed at the same rate they did in 2018.