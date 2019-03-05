"Because of Senator Gelser and former Commissioner Brad Avakian's commissioner complaint, on Jan. 3, 2019, BOLI found substantial evidence that sexual harassment at the Capitol was severe and pervasive, that given the numerous reports between 2013-2015 that leadership knew or should have known of the culture, that leadership accepted the culture and failed to take meaningful and appropriate corrective action," Rohny said. "[Montgomery and Martin-Wyatt] hope that this settlement helps to shift the power differential at the Capitol toward transparency and equality."