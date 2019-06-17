"The climate crisis is a constant threat to our way of life, a threat that would make the planet, as we know it, uninhabitable," said Power in a statement. "We have faced great challenges before and come out stronger for them. We can't delay any longer. If we do, we will have to face future generations and explain to them our inaction, even with all we knew. Today, we can show that economy-wide programs to transition from fossil fuels toward a clean, renewable future are possible."