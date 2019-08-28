I spoke at a conference on moderation in the Bay Area to all the employees of the tech companies. And I said, "Your companies have done practically everything wrong since the 2016 election. I made a judgment early on that the old rules for media wouldn't work very well in this space. We helped you early on. But your companies have really let the country down by taking full advantage of the shield and dawdling around on the sword. If you don't get serious on moderation, you're going to have a lot of people coming after you. And they're going to be in a very strong position."