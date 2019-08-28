It's the most hated law in Washington, D.C. Most Americans don't know it exists.
It lets Mark Zuckerberg get away with publishing anything you say.
Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act is an obscure federal law with a massive result. It says a company operating on the internet has no legal liability for what other people say on its website. No matter how vile or defamatory, the platform is shielded from being sued.
If you lie about finding a rat in your milkshake at McDonald's? Yelp isn't liable.
If you claim Joe Biden was brainwashed by the Chinese government and sent here as a spy? Facebook isn't liable.
If you post a sex tape of your ex? YouTube isn't liable.
"Without Section 230, companies could be sued for their users' blog posts, social media ramblings, or homemade online videos," writes former Oregonian reporter Jeff Kosseff in his just-published book on the law, The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet. "The mere prospect of such lawsuits would force websites and online services to reduce or entirely prohibit user-generated content."
Section 230 is responsible for the internet as we know it. It's the soil that sprouted the world's biggest tech companies, all of which make millions by providing a place for their users to share their own writings, images and videos.
But it also shelters the online toxicity—the mob pile-ons, character assassinations and disinformation—that makes the web a place where anyone can ruin your life.
"The law is a creature of 1996, written long before Facebook or Twitter existed," Portland-based New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong wrote last month. "It assumes the internet is still just beginning to blossom and that legislators, judges and regulators should adopt a hands-off approach."
In other words, Facebook and Twitter exist in the form they now take only because Congress protected them from responsibility for their users' speech.
The author of that law? Oregon's Ron Wyden.
Wyden, now this state's senior U.S. senator, was a young congressman when he teamed up with a Southern California Republican to write Section 230 and slip it into a sprawling telecom bill.
He wanted to allow tech companies to remove obscene work from their platforms without worrying that their supervision would open them up to legal risk. In other words, he hoped that more freedom would allow tech CEOs to act more responsibly, not less.
Twenty-three years later, Republicans and Democrats agree: That hasn't happened. And when Congress resumes this month, Section 230 will be under siege.
Many Democrats believe tech giants haven't done enough to moderate what their users say. So they want to remove Section 230 to force Facebook to exert tighter control.
Many Republicans—whose right-wing supporters are the most likely to get banned from social media platforms—think companies police speech too closely, censoring conservatives. So they want to repeal Section 230 as punishment for being unfair to them.
Wyden now finds himself at the center of a shrinking pool of lawmakers who still believe radical free speech is what makes the internet work.
"Senator Wyden's been around a long time, and I understand he has pride of authorship in the original [Section] 230 that dates back to when I was in high school," U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told a reporter for Wired magazine earlier this month. "But a lot has changed since then. The world has changed. The internet has changed. We've got to deal with the reality that we live in."
Wyden has also changed—but only a little.
"I want to emphasize: I do not have a road map today to deal with all the problems on the net," Wyden tells WW. "I don't think platforms do enough to weed out the slime, the personal attacks and hate that most people don't want. [But] I want to do it in a way that ensures you democratize the system of getting information out to people."
The peril Section 230 faces reflects the uneasy feelings many people now have about the internet. What once seemed a place for free expression now incubates race warriors, misogynist harassers and mass murderers. Even Wyden agrees Facebook must take responsibility for the world it fostered.
Should he also bear some blame?
WW looks at what Section 230 does, how it became law, and what its effects have been. We also talked to Wyden about whether his brainchild has grown into Frankenstein's monster.
WW intern Abbey McDonald contributed reporting to this story.
What Does Section 230 Say?
"No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." —Communications Decency Act of 1996, Section 230(c)(1)
What does that mean? In short, web platforms aren't legally liable for what their users post. If content posted by a Facebook user is defamatory, obscene or harmful to another person, the user can be sued—but Facebook cannot.
That rule is very different from the standards for other publishers. If a newspaper, for example, publishes a letter to the editor that contains a false and defamatory allegation against the mayor, he can sue the newspaper for damages. But if a commenter makes the same false and defamatory claim in a Twitter thread, the mayor can't sue Twitter.
That gives social media platforms far greater legal immunity than anybody else gets under the First Amendment.
There are exceptions: If users break other federal laws, web platforms can be liable. And while Section 230 is often blamed for hate speech on the internet, that's not accurate: Hate speech, like most opinions, is already protected by the First Amendment.
Nothing in Section 230 prevents Facebook and others from exercising judgment and excluding content—it just frees them from liability should they choose not to. Plenty of platforms operate under the protection of Section 230 and use it responsibly: Pinterest is a good example. In fact, such responsible use was what Wyden envisioned.
How Did Section 230 Get Made?
Very quietly. When former Oregonian reporter Jeff Kosseff started examining the history of Section 230 for a book, he found that few people noticed in 1995 what Ron Wyden was building on Capitol Hill.
Wyden was a 46-year-old congressman from Oregon who had yet to replace Bob Packwood in the U.S. Senate. Wyden has now served in the upper chamber for 23 years—his tenure is exactly as long as that of Section 230, the law he played a central and unnoticed role in authoring.
Excerpt from The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet by Jeff Kosseff. Copyright © 2019 by Jeff Kosseff. Reprinted by permission of Cornell University Press.
In 1995, Chris Cox was straight out of central casting for a Republican congressman from Orange County. Shortly after the Republican takeover, Cox had lunch in the Capitol's private, members-only dining room with Ron Wyden, a liberal Democratic congressman from Portland, Oregon. That day, Cox recalled, most tables were entirely Democratic or entirely Republican: "It was like boys and girls at an eighth-grade dance."
In an interview in later years at his Senate office in Washington, D.C., Wyden smiled as he recalled "kibbitzing" with Cox and getting ice cream together: "I just always thought he was smart, and I enjoyed being around him. Chris Cox and I had become friends because we both liked to talk about ideas, and thought that not enough about government was ideas driven." Rather than rehash those well-debated topics, Cox and Wyden agreed to identify issues so new that political parties and interest groups had not yet developed an entrenched position.
Although Wyden did not share all of Cox's free market conservative ideals, he was interested in fostering growth in the technology sector. He had long advocated for Oregon's timber industry, which was in decline. Wyden saw the technology industry as the future for Oregon. Throughout the 1990s, some of the state's largest private employers were technology companies such as Intel and Tektronix.
Cox and Wyden, working with technology companies and civil liberties groups, wrote a bill hoping to encourage early online services such as America Online and Prodigy to moderate pornography, filthy jokes, violent stories, and other words and images that could harm children.
By immunizing all online services from lawsuits over materials that their users upload, Cox and Wyden hoped to encourage the companies to feel free to adopt basic conduct codes and delete material that the companies believe is inappropriate.
But there was another reason that Cox and Wyden provided such sweeping immunity. They both recognized that the Internet had the potential to create a new industry. Section 230, they hoped, would allow technology companies to freely innovate and create open platforms for user content. Shielding Internet companies from regulation and lawsuits would encourage investment and growth, they thought.
"Why would anybody invest in a technology company," Wyden recalled, "if they thought they would be held personally liable?"
Even Cox and Wyden had little inkling of the Internet that Section 230 would create. Only 40 million people worldwide had any Internet access, a tiny sliver of the more than 3 billion today. Apple would not introduce the first iPhone for more than a decade. Mark Zuckerberg was 11 years old. "I always thought the bill was going to be useful," Wyden said, speaking in 2017, "but I never thought that its reach would be this dramatic."
There is little evidence—or recollection by Section 230's architects—that interest groups mounted any significant opposition to the bill or even raised much criticism of it. This indifference likely stemmed from the relatively small size of the Internet industry; America Online and Prodigy were large, but they were only a fraction of the size that Google and Facebook would become in the following two decades. As the Internet economy grew, Section 230 would prevent individuals from recovering damages from some of the largest companies in the United States.
What Was the Result for Oregon?
Ron Wyden built the internet because he worried about the northern spotted owl.
OK, that's an oversimplification. But in 1995, Wyden feared the loss of timber jobs under new environmental regulations would submarine Oregon's economy. He hoped to replace them with tech-sector work.
Two decades later, the loss of logging jobs remains a heated debate in Oregon. The results of Wyden's effort are mixed. No major social media platform is headquartered in Oregon, but many of the tech startups sprouting in the city are inextricably linked with those big platforms. Data compiled by the Oregon Department of Economic Analysis shows tech work has replaced timber jobs.
What Was the Result for Victims of Revenge Porn?
Melanie Kebler, a former state prosecutor who now works for the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center, represented the victims in two of the first "revenge porn" cases charged in Oregon, both in Washington County in 2016.
The perpetrators in both cases were convicted—one of uploading videos to nine porn sites and the other of putting up photos of his former girlfriend, naked, on the internet.
But Kebler had no legal power to pursue the online platforms where the crimes occurred.
Victims of revenge porn—mostly women, research shows—have some legal recourse to seek criminal charges or civil damages against perpetrators who post their images or videos.
What they don't have, because of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, is leverage with Comcast, Facebook or other giant online platforms to remove the images. That's because the federal saw says internet service providers aren't liable for the content they carry.
"It's often very hard to figure out who's hosting the content, and when victims do, the companies often won't take any responsibility," Kebler says.
Even in cases where the perpetrators are charged criminally, the images may stay online indefinitely because internet service providers are under no obligation to remove content, and sites often pirate content from each other.
Some platforms move quickly to remove images. (PornHub is known to be especially responsive.) Others plod—or don't respond at all.
"The onus is on the victim to keep searching for images," Kebler says. "It's a real quagmire for them. Even if they get one site to take them down, they pop up somewhere else."
Kebler says the effect of revenge porn on her clients is "devastating."
"Anyone you meet may have seen images of your most private moments," Kebler says. "It's embarrassing and humiliating."
Kebler acknowledges the position of Wyden and other advocates for an unfettered internet, but thinks Section 230 needs to be updated. "I don't think anybody realized 20 or 30 years ago that these kind of images would spread so fast or be so harmful," she says. "There has to be a way to protect free speech but make it easier for victims to access justice." NIGEL JAQUISS.
What Does Wyden Say Now?
Last week, WW asked U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to justify his role as midwife to the internet. He defended Section 230 as a success, but admitted he was struggling to trim away the web's most poisonous tendrils. AARON MESH and MARK ZUSMAN.
WW: What consequences of Section 230 did you not anticipate?
Ron Wyden: I think 230 allowed the net to grow from being a niche tool for academics and well-off folks to creating enormous opportunities for people without clout.
But what about the adverse consequences? Are there any?
There's no question about it. It has been used by the powerful to their advantage. Facebook is a perfect example.
I spoke at a conference on moderation in the Bay Area to all the employees of the tech companies. And I said, "Your companies have done practically everything wrong since the 2016 election. I made a judgment early on that the old rules for media wouldn't work very well in this space. We helped you early on. But your companies have really let the country down by taking full advantage of the shield and dawdling around on the sword. If you don't get serious on moderation, you're going to have a lot of people coming after you. And they're going to be in a very strong position."
If you had known then what you know now about Facebook, would you have written the law differently?
Sure. I still think the basic frame of the shield—particularly for the little guy—is essential. And I'm looking very aggressively for ways to shore up the sword, to get at the slime.
A lot of people don't realize the First Amendment is what creates the biggest opportunity for hate speech. 230 provides an opportunity to address hate speech without the bad guys going off to the Dark Web.
What, specifically, would you write differently?
I'm looking for more ways to create market pressure on the big tech companies to take moderation more seriously. They have customers. They have boards. They have competitors. If one competitor takes moderation more seriously than the other, you begin to flesh out reforms that don't throw the First Amendment in the trash can.
There's a lot of talk about how to go after Facebook. Do you lean in any direction?
Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly lied to the American people about privacy. I think he ought to be held personally accountable, which is everything from financial fines to—and let me underline this—the possibility of a prison term. Because he hurt a lot of people. And, by the way, there is a precedent for this: In financial services, if the CEO and the executives lie about the financials, they can be held personally accountable. [Editor's note: University of Oregon law professor Tim Gleason says such a prosecution is theoretically possible, but "the likelihood of criminal action is rather slim."]
Is the world you and Chris Cox created a good one?
There are lots of problems we have to deal with, in terms of what's happened with technology, and all the extremists, all the hatemongers. But on balance, 230 has done a lot of valuable things.
What happens in tech stuff is kind of like [national] security. People have got to find a way to break out of the old thinking. At one point, Barack Obama said you had to give up 10 percent of your liberty to have security, and I wanted to throw a rock at my television set. Ben Franklin said the two of them aren't supposed to be mutually exclusive. You're supposed to work on both of them.
You guys are asking me all the hard stuff, about what are the next things to try to bolster moderation. And I'm trying to put as much thought into that as I did into getting the original policy enacted.
GO: U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden holds a town hall at the East Portland Community Center Gym, 740 SE 106th Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 29. 5:30 pm.
Comments