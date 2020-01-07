In a recording of the meeting obtained by WW, Alonzo Plater, Columbia Sportwear's vice president of global distribution, told warehouse workers: " We do not need a union like the Teamsters here at Columbia. One of the things I love about our culture is that we're so open and flexible. My personal struggle with a union is that employees who are represented by a union will lose their ability to talk directly to us and we'll lose the opportunity to talk through things directly as a team."