The postage the state paid so you could mail your ballot in for the May 19 election is no longer useful. But there are still plenty of places you can turn in your ballot by 8 pm on May 19.
Here's a link for the rest of the state.
Through Saturday, May 16, about 32 percent of registered voters in Multnomah County had turned in their ballots. In recent cycles, about half of the total ballots come in on the last two days. It's impossible to know whether that pattern will hold as many of the laggards (like this reporter) aren't getting out of the house much.
If you still haven't voted, here's a link to all of WW's endorsements for Tuesday night.
Comments