WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
On July 23, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon issued a temporary restraining order barring federal police from using force against journalists.
Andrew Jankowski doubts it will do much good. And he has the road burns on his hands to prove it.
Jankowski was tackled and arrested while filming protesters along East Burnside Street on July 17. The arrest was made by Portland police officers—who were already subject to a restraining order restricting their actions against the press. Yelling "Media!" didn't help Jankowski. Neither did the laminated placard festooned with the logos of outlets where he freelances (including WW).
In an interview this weekend, Jankowski described the moment he knew he was under arrest, what it feels like to be bull-rushed by police, and why it's more difficult to protest in a city that still hasn't fixed all its potholes.
