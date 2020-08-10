Two mass layoff notices posted by the state show that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with Oregon's economy nearly five months after Gov. Kate Brown's March 23 stay-at-home order.

The latest to go according to an Aug. 7 filing: 355 workers employed by the food services giant Aramark at Nike's headquarters. The cooks, baristas and other workers who staff the company's cafeterias will follow hundreds of Nike workers out the door by Sept. 25.

Also on Aug. 7, the state disclosed a filing from Alaska Airlines that the company would layoff 277 employees, most of them flight attendants and customer service workers based at Portland International Airport as of  Oct. 1.

The layoffs at Alaska, which with Southwest Airlines are the two largest carriers at PDX, comes less than a month after the airport opened its first new gates in more than 20 years as part of a $2 billion expansion. 