Henshaw-Plath had been protesting for months, but he says that night was different. Four officers told him to "let go" with no explanation, then tried to pull the cart away from him, along with his $1,200 speaker. When he refused, he says, one PPB officer pepper-sprayed him, causing him to release it. Henshaw-Plath claims he could not see for 45 minutes and had to seek medical attention the following day.