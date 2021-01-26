Yesterday, a hit-and-run spree in southeast Portland left nine injured and one dead.
The pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries has been identified as Jean Gerich, a 77-year-old grandmother and Portland resident since 1972.
Gerich's family released a public statement via the Portland Police Bureau:
"Jean Gerich was not a nameless victim. She was a loving mother of two. She was a proud grandmother of five, ages 4 to 16. She would have turned 78 in twelve days. She beat cancer five years ago. She received her first vaccination shot last week and was overjoyed to get out in the world again. She has lived in the city of Portland since 1972 and for those 48 years she has loved her community of friends, Forest Park, and the proximity to nature."
On Monday afternoon, a currently unidentified driver struck a series of pedestrians on and near Southeast Stark Street. Onlookers reported a man erratically driving a silver Honda Element, careening onto sidewalks and appearing to intentionally target cyclists and pedestrians.
After striking two cyclists and eight pedestrians, the man crashed his car on Southeast Stark and 18th Avenue. He was prevented from fleeing the scene by bystanders who surrounded him.
Police later arrived and arrested the suspect. According to a press release from Portland police Bureau, the suspect is currently in the hospital. His identity will be released once his his booked into jail.
Gerich was hit on Southeast Stark and 19th Avenue. A man who had an appointment to meet up with Gerich told The Oregonian he witnessed the driver hit her more than once, and described other harrowing details from the scene. Gerich was transported to the hospital, where she died of blunt force trauma. The Oregon State Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.
Five of the other victims were also taken to the hospital, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Vigils for Gerich were held earlier today on Stark Street. Community members placed signs, flowers, candles and Buddha statues in her honor.
