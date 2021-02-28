Among them was an elderly bystander who did not wish to disclose his name. "Isn't the immigration building a few blocks over?" he asked, perplexed, surveying the damaged windows of the Urban Pantry convenience store. Like many liberal-leaning Portlanders, he didn't see a connection between anti-capitalist property destruction and anti-government protest (a link most protesters felt was intuitive, even obvious). Nor did he understand the forceful approach used by PPB to stop the march.