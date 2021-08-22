Readers Respond to Armed Guards Patrolling the Streets of Old Town

Armed security teams are patrolling the streets outside Old Town nightclubs (“Hired Guns,” WW, Aug. 11, 2021). The presence of heavily armed security guards comes after an uptick in shootings amid the drunken revelry, including one last month that wounded six people and killed an 18-year-old woman. The Portland Police Bureau says it’s too understaffed to quell the violence—following last year’s budget cuts, the bureau dissolved its nightlife unit, leaving only two officers assigned to the city’s Chinatown club scene. Ravencrest Force Protection Group, a company hired by Shake Bar, describes itself as a private military contractor and deploys a guard who carries a semi-automatic rifle on the job. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Tompetersonwristwatch, via wweek.com: “We have a police department that is understaffed by well over 100 positions, facing record gun violence and pervasive property crime throughout the city, and citizens expecting the police to be everywhere, all of the time. This article clearly shows the result of that—private security that is less trained and less accountable.”

Jeremy Roark, via Facebook: “Oh hey, a bunch of shell-shocked mercs who see us as perps they don’t answer to and who want to die with their boots on before they reach old age. What could possibly go wrong?”

Nobody Inparticular, via wweek.com: “It’s a shame that there’s not a group of people whose job it was to prevent crime. The City Council and mayor should look into creating one.”

Deborah, via wweek.com: “I don’t go downtown much anymore. But glad to see that private club owners are addressing the massive surge in gang violence and shootings by contracting with private security. It’s not ideal. But probably better than nothing. And sadly, we have almost nothing to address this and so many other crimes that are taking over our city.”

Allred Ben, via Facebook: “Yep, nothing stops a shootout like a shootout…”

Sophlady, via wweek.com: “There’s no evidence the armed private security guards are being effective. Note they had to call the police to deal with nonviolent drunk folks. And, that resulted in subsequent gunshots being fired at the club.”

@cfdiatport, via Twitter: “Didn’t we just have an illegally armed security guard kill a man at a BottleDrop?”

Muriel Lucas, via Facebook: “Oh yeah. Can’t see how getting a bunch of heavily armed, trigger-happy Gresham militia types to ‘protect’ bars with predominantly Black customers can go wrong.…Shake needs to be shut down.”

@smithann112233, via Twitter: “So Portland is OK with security guards who get a whopping 24 hours of extra training to carry a gun in the city. Sounds like a great plan. Good job, PDX, really thought this one out.”

YORK WAS NO VEGAN

By all means, replace the bust of York on Mount Tabor. Even better, install a full-length statue, and in bronze as he deserves, not cheap plastic. But lose the former bust’s meek expression of subservience to William Clark. Show him as he was during the most independent time of his enslaved life—a Black man confidently carrying a rifle out in the open air, hunting animals to help feed the Lewis and Clark expedition. (Which, as Clark recorded, he did expertly.) That may well be an upsetting prospect for any number of white urban vegans who have made naive pilgrimages to the bust. Tough beans for them.

Jeff Winslow

Northwest Portland

