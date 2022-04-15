President Joe Biden Will Visit Portland Next Week

President Joe Biden will visit Portland April 21, the White House said today.

Biden campaigned here while running for president but hasn’t visited since winning election. In a statement, the White House said Biden will talk about the benefits of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law last year.

Few details about the visit, such as where Biden will be and who will be allowed to attend, have been released.

Biden will travel to Seattle after his Portland stop, celebrating Earth Day there on April 22.