Turmoil Roils Brown Hope As Board President Places CEO on Paid Leave

Cameron Whitten, the founder and CEO of the Portland non-profit Brown Hope, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the organization’s board president, Gregory McKelvey.

In an interview, McKelvey, declined to specify exactly why he’d placed Whitten on leave on Dec. 7, saying it is a personnel matter.

“All I can say is we were made aware of serious allegations and those allegations rose to the level of needing a serious independent investigation,” McKelvey tells WW.

Whitten, 31, confirmed that he received an email from McKelvey yesterday placing him on leave but says that he plans to contest that decision at a special board meeting Dec. 15.

Whitten says he does not think that a majority of the organization’s board was consulted before McKelvey acted.

Whitten founded Brown Hope in 2018 and in 2020, following George Floyd’s murder, established the Black Resilience Fund, which raised $1 million in less than a month, according to the organization. Since its founding, Whitten says, the fund has distributed more than $3 million to needy Black families. (According to its most recently filed tax return, the non-profit had revenue of $2.96 million and expenses of $1.62 million for 2020.)

Whitten has worked on establishing a program to distribute a guaranteed basic monthly income to 25 families and on Dec. 6 had notified the media that the Black Resilience Fund was ready to begin distribution for a pilot program that would last for three years.

It is unclear what impact Whitten’s situation will have on that program. He says the money is ready to move to the beneficiaries, who were selected from a pool of 11,000 applicants, but getting it out the door requires further action on the organization’s part and that may now be in limbo.

“What I want is for Brown Hope to thrive and for the communities we serve to continue to receive the services we provide,” says Whitten, a longtime activist who previously ran the Q Center and who serves on the board of the Reach Community Development Corporation.

While he says he’s confused by the suspension McKelvey communicated to him via email yesterday, Whitten acknowledges he can do his job better.

“I do plan on being more transparent in the future,” Whitten says. “I want the community to know we hold ourselves to the highest standards or accountability.”

McKelvey, who in his day job is a political consultant, says he’s saddened at the action he felt compelled to make and is now in the process of hiring an independent firm to review Whitten’s situation.

“It’s not an action that we took lightly or enjoyed,” McKelvey says. “It’s not a personal conflict or an internal conflict. It’s important to afford our founder due process.”