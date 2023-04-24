Multnomah County Mistakenly Includes County Commission Contest on All Printed Ballots, Not Just Those for District Three Voters

The Multnomah County Elections Division was scheduled to send out 560,000 ballots to county voters on Wednesday for the May election. Just one problem: The county erroneously included the county commission District 3 race, which only a portion of voters are eligible to vote on, on all printed ballots.

The county must now reprint the more than 500,000 ballots.

Tim Scott, Multomah County’s elections director, says a “proofing error” led to the mistake printed on the ballots. Scott says the county will have to reprint all the ballots originally scheduled to be mailed on Wednesday at a cost he estimates will be more than $300,000. The ballots, Scott says, will be sent prior to May 2, but likely after the planned date of April 26.

That’s not all. Early ballot recipients—some 5,000 county voters—already received the erroneous ballots. That means some recipients of those early ballots for the May 16 election have a contest included on their ballots for which they are not eligible to vote. Only those voters who live in District 3, which extends from about 33rd Avenue to 148th Avenue, south of I-84, are eligible to weigh in on the race to serve out the rest of the term now-county chair Jessica Vega Pederson surrendered when she was elected county chair last November. (Commissioner Diane Rosenbaum, Vega Pederson’s designated successor holds the seat now but is not seeking election.)

Scott says the county will ensure that only votes cast by eligible District 3 voters will be counted in the race.

The race features three candidates: community activist Albert Kaufman, longtime Portland Public Schools board member and former Nike executive Julia Brim-Edwards, and former policy adviser to Vega Pederson and former nonprofit director Ana del Rocio.