State Rep. Maxine Dexter “Strongly Considering” Entering CD3 Race to Succeed Blumenauer

The field is likely to grow as the congressional seat representing Portland is rarely up for grabs.

Dr. Maxine Dexter. (Mick Hangland-Skill)

By Nigel Jaquiss

State Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Portland) says she is “strongly considering” entering the 2024 Democratic primary in the 3rd Congresssional District.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), who has held that seat since 1996, announced earlier this week he will not seek reelection next year.

Dexter, a pulmonary physician, got appointed to the House in 2020, replacing the late Rep. Mitch Greenlick (D-Portland). She won election in 2022 and chaired the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness this year. She earned a “good” rating in WW’s 2023 ranking of metro-area lawmakers, receiving higher marks from respondents than all but three House members.

Dexter says she is meeting with consultants and will make a decision “soon.”

Two candidates, former Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal and Gresham city Councilor Eddy Morales, have already entered the race, and Dexter’s caucus colleague, state Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland), said yesterday he is also strongly considering a run.

Willimattee Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office. Support WW’s journalism through our Give!Guide Fundraising page.