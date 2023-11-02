State Rep. Maxine Dexter “Strongly Considering” Entering CD3 Race to Succeed Blumenauer

State Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Portland) says she is “strongly considering” entering the 2024 Democratic primary in the 3rd Congresssional District.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), who has held that seat since 1996, announced earlier this week he will not seek reelection next year.

Dexter, a pulmonary physician, got appointed to the House in 2020, replacing the late Rep. Mitch Greenlick (D-Portland). She won election in 2022 and chaired the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness this year. She earned a “good” rating in WW’s 2023 ranking of metro-area lawmakers, receiving higher marks from respondents than all but three House members.

Dexter says she is meeting with consultants and will make a decision “soon.”

Two candidates, former Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal and Gresham city Councilor Eddy Morales, have already entered the race, and Dexter’s caucus colleague, state Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland), said yesterday he is also strongly considering a run.