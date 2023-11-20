As Pressure Ramps Up to Freeze the Preschool for All Tax Rate in 2026, Vega Pederson Stays Mum

Earlier this month, WW wrote about the ambitious Preschool for All program run by Multnomah County that’s funded by a tax on high-income earners that voters enthusiastically passed in November 2020.

WW found that while the program succeeded in providing free preschool to some families that had before been struggling to pay out-of-pocket at private preschools, the program underspent its first year budget by half and failed to spend on the two things it needed to build up in order to reach universal access by 2030: increasing the number of preschool teachers and increasing physical preschool spaces.

The tax rate is set to increase by .8% in 2026. Already disgruntlement from Portland-area taxpayers about that increase is making its way to Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, one of the measure’s architects.

This summer, as WW previously reported, group of downtown stakeholders asked Vega Pederson to consider canceling the .8% tax increase. Vega Pederson gently but firmly said no; the unanticipated revenue, she said, would go into program reserves. Then just last week The Oregonian reported last week that one of the proposals being bopped around in Governor Tina Kotek’s task force to fix Portland’s ills is to cancel the .8% Preschool for All tax increase.

Vega Pederson is declining to talk about it.

“Chair Jessica Vega Pederson declines to comment on this matter,” said spokesperson Julie Sullivan-Springhetti in response to a recent inquiry on whether the Chair will halt the tax increase.

According to the ballot measure, the Chair must convene a “technical team” to report back to the county board by 2026 with “a recommendation on the rate required to ensure the program is fully funded.” That team could recommend to the county board that the .8% increase is unnecessary. It could also recommend that an increase is necessary.

Critics of the Preschool for All imminent tax increase point to higher-than-expected revenue raised by the tax in its first two years. The tax brought in $187 million in its first year and $199 million in its second year, largely due to higher-than-expected capital revenues. (That’s $68 million more than what was projected in the first year.) The county estimates the tax will bring in $152 million in the current tax year due to the stock market faltering in 2022. County officials say that building up money reserves in the first few years is critical for the roughly 10-year period when the program will cost more to administer than the annual tax will be able to support. Eventually, the tax revenue and program costs are expected to march in lockstep.

A November investigation into the Preschool for All program by WW revealed that the county spent only $30 million in its first year—that’s only half of what it had budgeted to spend. More importantly, In its first two years the program funded 1,200 preschool seats across the county. Only 507 of those seats are entirely new, meaning they didn’t exist as preschool seats prior to the tax creating them.

Still, county officials and Vega Pederson maintain that they are on track to meet their goal of providing 12,000 publicly-funded preschool seats by 2030.

“The stubborn things are stubborn for a reason. To expect us to solve this problem in the first two years, that’s not a very realistic statement,” Vega Pederson told WW earlier this month. “We’re creating the program from scratch.”